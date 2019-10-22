A man who wanted to dress up in a My Little Pony costume for children’s parties in California was arrested and charged with distributing child porn on Friday.

Daniel Wayne Benner, 33, of Orangevale was taken into custody by agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) following an investigation that began in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Authorities said an undercover agent was communicating online with an individual in Little Rock who offered child pornography to the agent. Officials seized the suspect’s phone and discovered a Kik internet account named “hornylonely2005,” which reportedly belonged to Benner.

On Friday, the FBI searched Benner’s home and said he “admitted that there would be files of child pornography on his current phone.”

The agents found pornographic images in a file on the device that was titled “Young.”

“Benner said that he would sometimes delete his child pornography collection, but that he would sometimes start recollecting,” court records stated.

The suspect also told authorities that he previously worked as a janitor at a preschool in Orangevale, but denied ever having any sexual contact with the children there.

Benner reportedly used his Facebook page to advertise wearing the My Little Pony costumes for children’s parties.

“Rainbow Dash is looking to come to you for your birthday party she brings candy with her and loves to get hugs and loves posing for pictures contact me for quotes,” a February post read.

Benner is currently being held at the Sacramento County Jail, according to the Sacramento Bee.

The My Little Pony franchise has recently spawned a following of men that call themselves “Bronies” who watch the animated cartoon religiously and create fan art online.

“First we can’t believe this show is so good, then we can’t believe we’ve become fans for life, then we can’t believe we’re walking down the pink aisle at Toys R Us or asking for the girl’s toy in our Happy Meal,” said 32-year-old computer programmer, Luke Allen.

“Then we can’t believe our friends haven’t seen it yet, then we can’t believe they’re becoming bronies too.”

A brony website stated that “Friendship is Magic that is outside the target demographic of little girls. Most bronies are friendly teenagers and young adults who simply aren’t afraid to admit they enjoy a show which is innocent, colorful, and funny.”