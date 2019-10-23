A body believed to be that of three-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney was found inside a dumpster in Birmingham, Alabama, Thursday night by police and FBI agents.

Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith said in a Tuesday night press conference McKinney had been missing since October 12, when she was kidnapped from a birthday party, WIAT reported.

“I wish I had all of you gathered here with good news. I wish I could share a high five or some other type of celebratory salutation, but I cannot,” said Smith.

Smith said investigators had been searching through 12 tons of trash stashed in the Birmingham area for several days to recover her body.

“Our investigators, along with the FBI, have worked tirelessly, 24 hours a day, to locate this young child and bring her back home and to hold those accountable who were involved in her disappearance…and ultimately her demise,” Smith said.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency canceled the Amber Alert at 9:29 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police plan to charge two suspects in connection with McKinney’s death— Patrick Stallworth, 39, and Derick Irisha Brown, 29— with capital murder and kidnapping, AL.com reported.

WTVM reported that Stallworth was detained on child porn charges and later released on $500,000 bond, and Brown— who was arrested on kidnapping charges in 2018— remains in jail without bond.

It is unknown how long McKinney might have been dead before authorities found her.