Mother Accused of Beating Child to Death Because of Soiled Diaper

A 23-year-old mother is accused of beating her one-year-old son to death after the child died from his injuries at a Georgia hospital on Saturday.

Authorities charged Trinity Pittman with one count of murder and one count of child cruelty in connection with the death of her 20-month-old son, Conner Perry, WTHR reported.

Pittman initially told the authorities when she showed up to the emergency room with her child that he injured himself jumping on a trampoline.

The medical staff then determined that the extent of his injuries did not match up with the fall because his abdomen was filled with blood, and fluid had built up in his lungs.

Pittman later told the authorities that she lied and admitted that she beat Conner because he had soiled his diaper, according to an arrest warrant.

“Trinity Pittman exhibited general disregard for the welfare of her own child Conner Perry and acted out of personal spite towards the child leading to physical injury,” the warrant states.

Police said she confessed to hitting Conner several times until he fell to the floor.

Hours after the incident, Pittman left the battered child and her 4-year-old daughter in the care of her 24-year-old boyfriend Jeremy Davis, 11 Alive reported.

She allegedly told Davis the same story about her son falling off the trampoline. He called Pittman to say that Conner awoke and was having trouble breathing and vomiting.

Pittman then returned home to take Conner to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, where doctors pronounced him dead.