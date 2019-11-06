Buffalo, New York’s, City Hall was raided Wednesday by agents of several federal agencies including the FBI, the Office of the Inspector General, the IRS, and the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

According to reports, the agencies are conducting “court authorized activity” inside offices of the Democrat-run city government.

Agent outside City if Buffalo Office of Strategic Planning: Neighborhood Development Section. @WKBW Buffalo City Hall raided by FBI, HUD, IRS https://t.co/4Bhu1bYfgc pic.twitter.com/zo7HZS7QN4 — eileen buckley (@eileenwkbw) November 6, 2019

No arrests have yet been made.

The FBI has not issued any statements on the raids, and Michael DeGeorge, spokesperson for Buffalo’s Democrat Mayor Byron Brown, insisted that they have no information on the purpose of the raid.

“Our understanding is that court authorized activity has taken place at a BURA office. At this time, we have no further information,” DeGeorge told the media.

Federal investigators have been reviewing actions by the Community Action Organization of Western New York, an anti-poverty initiative funded by state and federal dollars, according to the Buffalo News.

The city says that the court authorized activity has taken place at Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency’s office, which plans and finances neighborhood-driven development projects @SPECNewsBuffalo pic.twitter.com/vp3Q7dqSdR — Madison Elliott (@m_elliott95) November 6, 2019

We’re here at Buffalo City Hall where the office of strategic planning is closed and guarded – FBI personal HUD OIG (Investigative Arm) &

IRS CID (Criminal Investigative Division) here to execute a COURT AUTHORIZED ACTIVITY – essentially carrying out a search warrant. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/lR5pFmR189 — Emily Lampa (@EmilyLampa) November 6, 2019

Investigators in plain clothes are here in City Hall. A man has been posted outside room 315 which is the city of a buffalo office of strategic planning neighborhood development section. pic.twitter.com/CpIWalZE42 — Maki Becker (@makibecker) November 6, 2019

