Buffalo City Hall Raided by FBI, HUD, IRS

Buffalo, New York’s, City Hall was raided Wednesday by agents of several federal agencies including the FBI, the Office of the Inspector General, the IRS, and the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

According to reports, the agencies are conducting “court authorized activity” inside offices of the Democrat-run city government.

No arrests have yet been made.

The FBI has not issued any statements on the raids, and Michael DeGeorge, spokesperson for Buffalo’s Democrat Mayor Byron Brown, insisted that they have no information on the purpose of the raid.

“Our understanding is that court authorized activity has taken place at a BURA office. At this time, we have no further information,” DeGeorge told the media.

Federal investigators have been reviewing actions by the Community Action Organization of Western New York, an anti-poverty initiative funded by state and federal dollars, according to the Buffalo News.

