82-Year-Old Bodybuilding Grandma Beats Up Break-In Suspect

An 82-year-old woman said she was the target of a home break-in until she turned the situation around for the alleged intruder. Hint — it did not end well for him.

Willie Murphy, 82, says she was getting ready for bed just after 11 p.m. Thursday night when she heard a man pounding upon her door, urging her to call an ambulance on his behalf, WHAM reported.

“He was outside and saying, ‘Please call an ambulance,’ saying, ‘I’m sick, I’m sick,’” she recalled.

Murphy called the police but would not let the man inside her home. She became angry when the man started to break down her door.

“I hear a loud noise,” Murphy said. “I’m thinking, ‘What the heck was that?’ The young man is in my home. He broke the door.”

What the suspect did not realize is that Murphy is a bodybuilder who works out every day at the local YMCA to keep fit.

Murphy has even won awards for being a competitive power-lifter, ESPN reported.

Murphy said it was dark outside so she was able to find a hiding place while the suspect walked right into her house. She acted quickly to grab the closest item to her — a table — and used it to beat the home invasion suspect into submission.

She also grabbed a bottle of shampoo and poured it all over him before hitting him with a broom.

By the time officers arrived, the man was sent away in an ambulance and first responders applauded Murphy for her self-defense tactics.

Ms. Murphy standing shoulder to shoulder with Genesee Section Officers after an intruder attempted to break into her home. Ms. Murphy is tough as nails & fended off the intruder. Ms. Murphy standing with some of the officers that responded to her home. pic.twitter.com/1gr8KfWZ4d — Rochester NY Police (@RochesterNYPD) November 25, 2019

“The officers that came wanted to go on my front porch and take selfies with me,” she said.

She returned to the Rochester YMCA on Friday where she works out and got a hero’s welcome.