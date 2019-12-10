Reports: Man Stabs, Runs Over Security Guards at Largest U.S. Catholic Church

The Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception is viewed on July 21, 2019 in Washington,DC. - The National shrine is the largest Catholic church in the United States and in North America, and the tallest habitable building in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo …
Daniel Slim/AFP/Getty Images

An unidentified man was arrested Tuesday after attacking two security guards at the largest U.S. Catholic church, according to WTOP.

The violent incident reportedly began at approximately 9:15 a.m. local time when the suspect rammed his car into a female guard and then later stabbed a male security guard inside the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C.

The Basilica confirmed in a pair of tweets two security guards had been injured and that the suspect knew them both. “No visitors or guests were harmed in the incident. The @DCPoliceDept is investigating the incident and we will give updates as more facts are confirmed,” the church wrote.

“The suspect fled after the attack and barricaded himself inside a nearby home. He was arrested about two hours later and was taken to a hospital for minor injuries,” reported WTOP.

The Metropolitan Police Department believes the issue was domestic-related.

