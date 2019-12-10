Reports: Man Stabs, Runs Over Security Guards at Largest U.S. Catholic Church

An unidentified man was arrested Tuesday after attacking two security guards at the largest U.S. Catholic church, according to WTOP.

The violent incident reportedly began at approximately 9:15 a.m. local time when the suspect rammed his car into a female guard and then later stabbed a male security guard inside the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C.

The Basilica confirmed in a pair of tweets two security guards had been injured and that the suspect knew them both. “No visitors or guests were harmed in the incident. The @DCPoliceDept is investigating the incident and we will give updates as more facts are confirmed,” the church wrote.

“The suspect fled after the attack and barricaded himself inside a nearby home. He was arrested about two hours later and was taken to a hospital for minor injuries,” reported WTOP.

The Metropolitan Police Department believes the issue was domestic-related.