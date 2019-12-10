Parents in Stockton, California, fought off an alleged carjacker Sunday when he tried to drive off with their children still inside the vehicle.

The suspect, 22-year-old Elijah Cervantes, reportedly got into the family’s car that was parked in the 7900 block of N. El Dorado Street and climbed over their 3 children, according to ABC 10.

Police said the mom fought with him as he tried to get into the driver’s seat.

The tense moment was caught on camera when the young mother began honking the horn to get the attention of her husband, who was standing nearby, Fox 40 reported.

Seconds later, he pulls Cervantes from the driver’s side of the vehicle and throws him down onto the pavement.

Three more men approach to help him wrestle Cervantes to the ground and subdue him while he struggles to break free from their grip. One man in grey pants kicks the suspect once in the head and a second time in his ribcage.

While the men hold Cervantes down and wait for the police to arrive, the mother goes to the back of the vehicle to check on her children, aged eleven, 6, and 5-months-old, according to ABC 10.

Stockton Police Officer Joe Silva said the woman “decided to fight the suspect and she also did something very good, she honked the horn.”

“And that alerted not only her husband but a couple of good Samaritans that also came over to the vehicle and helped out the husband by holding down the suspect,” he concluded.

Police arrested Cervantes and took him to a local hospital before booking him into San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of attempted carjacking.

Police said they believe the suspect was intoxicated when the incident took place and that Cervantes was reportedly already on parole for a robbery charge.

Thankfully, no one was hurt during the initial event.