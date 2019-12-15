Alleged Bank Robber Busted After Bragging About $88,000 Heist Online

A former bank employee from Charlotte, North Carolina, was busted after he allegedly stole $88,000 from his bank’s vault, prosecutors said.

The United States Attorney’s Office Western District of North Carolina announced Friday that Arlando Henderson, 29, was arrested by FBI officials in San Diego for allegedly stealing cash out of the vault 18 different times this year.

“Throughout July and August 2019, Henderson used a social media account to post several pictures of him holding large stacks of cash,” according to the district attorney’s office press release.

The release stated that Henderson then allegedly committed “loan fraud in connection with the purchase of a luxury automobile.”

Henderson posted many photos of himself to Facebook and Instagram posing with piles of cash, and prosecutors say he used the illicit money to place a $20,000 down payment on a Mercedes-Benz.

He allegedly also used fraudulent bank documents to obtain a car loan to cover whatever was left of the vehicle’s cost.

Authorities arrested Henderson three months later on December 4.

Henderson allegedly took cash deposits from customers out of the vault for months, often depositing the money into a nearby ATM where he worked according to the release.

“I make it look easy but this shyt really a PROCESS,” he wrote in one Facebook post, part of a string of posts in which he talked about building his “brand.” That post, which is no longer available to view on the site, showed him him holding a stack of money and smoking a cigarette.

Authorities charged Henderson with two counts of financial institution fraud, 19 counts of theft, embezzlement, and misapplication, along with 12 counts of making false entries.

If found guilty of the stated charges, he could face a maximum penalty of 30 years and a $1 million fine, per count.

He also faces one count of transactional money laundering, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years behind bars and a $250,000 fine.