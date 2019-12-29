A 60-year-old man from New York who was violently beaten and robbed by a band of alleged muggers for just $1 has died, the New York Police Department announced Saturday.

Juan Fresnada, of the Bronx, died Friday afternoon in a local hospital where he was listed as being in critical condition after the early Tuesday mugging, the Associated Press reported.

Officers have released surveillance videos and photos in the hopes of finding the suspects involved.

CBS New York reported that Fresnada was walking around the Bronx with his 29-year-old husband at 1:25 a.m. on Tuesday when several individuals allegedly demanded that they hand over their possessions.

Bayron Caceres, Fresnada’s husband, told the New York Daily News Fresnada suffered fatal injuries while trying to protect him, urging him to escape to safety.

Police say the muggers violently kicked and punched Fresnada and robbed the couple of $1 before fleeing the scene.

Caceres says he is worried he will be the next victim.

“I’m so scared for my life,” said Caceres on the Saturday morning after Fresnada’s death. “The (suspects) are running from the law. I can’t stay quiet. I need justice for what they did to us.”