Reports: Doorbell Camera Recorded Ex-College Football Player’s Murder Confession

Texas deputies said a doorbell camera recorded a former college football player’s confession to murdering his pregnant sister using a knife, according to several reports.

Michael Egwuagu, 25, is accused of killing his sister, Jennifer Chima Ebichi, 32, on Friday at his sister’s house in Pflugerville, Texas, Fox News reported.

“I killed Jennifer,” Egwuagu could allegedly be heard saying over the doorbell system as he was fleeing his sister’s home after the murder, the Austin-American Statesman reported.

KEYE reported that witnesses told authorities they had heard Egwuagu say something along those lines when he left the house with a bloody knife in hand and a smile on his face.

At the time, Egwuagu and his sister were yelling and screaming, according to witnesses.

Officials confirmed in an autopsy that Ebichi was three months pregnant and suffered from multiple stab wounds at the time of her death.

“Efforts were made to save her life and the life of the reported unborn child but ultimately those efforts were unsuccessful,” Kristen Dark, a spokeswoman with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office, told reporters.

Egwuagu was a football player for the University of Texas at San Antonio for three years. He is being held at the Travis County Jail on $500,000 bond.