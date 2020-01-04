Deputies: Florida Man Awakes to Find Burglar Sucking on His Toes

A Florida man awoke on Christmas Eve to find an alleged burglar sucking on his toes, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

WTSP reported that the man was sleeping in his bed in his Bradenton home when he realized he was not the only one in bed.

When the man asked the alleged burglar what he was doing inside his home, the stranger reportedly said he “was there to suck toes,” according to a police report obtained by the Bradenton Herald.

A fight broke out between the two of them, where the suspect attempted to grab the victim’s genitals and claimed to be armed, the report said.

Deputies said they could not find a weapon at the scene.

The victim eventually got the suspect to leave the house, but deputies say the suspect left a trail of damage to the victim’s property before he left.

The suspect allegedly smashed one of the home’s windows and the windshield of the victim’s car, deputies said.

The Herald reported that investigators took DNA samples from the victim’s toes and tried to track the suspect down using K9s, but the alleged burglar got away.

The sheriff’s office said it is continuing to investigate the incident as of Friday.