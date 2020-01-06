Police: Chicago Pot Dispensary Burglarized

A Chicago pot dispensary licensed to sell recreational marijuana was robbed Monday morning in the city’s Logan Square neighborhood, police said.

NBC Chicago reported that the burglary occurred around 8:00 a.m. Monday at MOCA Modern Cannabis on 2847 W. Fullerton Ave.

Police said evidence technicians responded to the location around 9:30 a.m. to investigate.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the suspects used a key card to break through a side door and stole an unspecified sum of money.

MOCA’s owner, Danny Marks, said the burglary was just an “attempted break-in,” but offered few other details

MOCA was one of three recreational pot shops that announced they would not be selling recreational marijuana on Monday because supply was either limited or sold out completely. MOCA was also closed on Sunday to recreational users.

Recreational marijuana became legal in Illinois on January 1, and dispensaries have sold $5.5 million within the first two days of sales statewide.