Bakery Manager Accused of Sexually Assaulting Worker with Disabilities

The general manager of a northern Virginia bakery is accused of sexually assaulting a developmentally disabled employee.

Alberto Figueiredo, 73, of Fairfax, Virginia, is facing a felony count of object sexual penetration against a developmentally disabled adult, WDVM reported.

Investigators said the victim and Figueiredo both worked at Wildflour Bakery, where Figueiredo had worked for more than a decade.

The victim told her parents last week that Figueiredo assaulted her, investigators said.

Police obtained a warrant for Figueiredo’s arrest after conducting a “thorough investigation.” He is currently being held without bond at an adult detention center.

Inside NOVA reported that the victim is receiving appropriate assistance through the Fairfax County Major Crimes Bureau’s Victim Services Division.

Detectives with the Major Crimes Bureau are seeking information in connection with the alleged incident and want to hear from others who may have had inappropriate contact with Figueiredo. The detectives can be called at 703-246-7800, option 3.

The tips can also be sent anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone– 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477) or by text– Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411.