Teacher Allegedly Had Sex with Student While Own Child in the Home

A Louisiana middle school teacher allegedly had sex with a 15-year-old student while her own child was present in her home.

Ellarea Silva, 34, a science teacher at Northwestern Middle School in the town of Zachary, surrendered herself to authorities on Thursday after she allegedly had sex with the boy multiple times last summer.

The arrest report obtained by WAFB stated that she allegedly had sex with the teen eight to nine times last summer at her home while her child was present each time.

Silva and the teen initially exchanged emails via their school accounts before starting to communicate using their personal email addresses “so the school could not track” their exchanges, a detective wrote.

Silva then allegedly sent the teen nude photos and videos of herself, but obscuring her face out of the naked images and footage, according to the arrest report.

The teacher later started picking up the boy from his home in Zachary and taking him to her house, where they had sex. Authorities say Silva is also accused of giving the teen a pink vaping device that possibly contained THC.

WBRZ reported that the teen wanted to go public with the relationship at one point, but Silva wanted him to reconsider.

“[Silva] asked the victim not to disclose [the relationship] due to how his disclosure would affect her career and her family,” an arrest report reads.

A joint investigation conducted by the Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Zachary Police Department led to Silva’s arrest, school officials said in a statement.

“Immediately, when it was brought to our attention, we reported it to law enforcement and placed the employee on administrative leave,” Zachary Schools Superintendent Scott Devillier told WAFB in a statement. “No one is covering up anything, nor sweeping anything under the rug. We are following the law; and I am unable to comment beyond this information.”

Police found out about the allegations on January 24, the same day the school placed Silva on leave. She is facing multiple charges, including felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, indecent behavior with a juvenile, and oral sexual battery.

Silva remained in jail on $225,000 bond at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Friday.