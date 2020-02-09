Police: New Jersey High School Basketball Coach Assaulted by Players

A Newark, New Jersey, junior varsity high school basketball coach was allegedly assaulted by his own players on Tuesday night, police said.

The alleged assault took place around 9 p.m. outside Malcolm X. Shabazz High School on Johnson Avenue, WABC reported.

Disturbing video out of Newark, NJ where a high school basketball coach was attacked by his own players. Police are working to identify the suspects. (Sharing recut video due to offensive language) Live report on Eyewitness News and updates here: https://t.co/ASc7PagSOp pic.twitter.com/5elHx2ujQo — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) February 6, 2020

Authorities say a school official gave the police a dramatic video showing the school employee, a junior varsity basketball coach, being assaulted by his team members.

Police officers reportedly observed four members of the high school basketball team assaulting the victim as they exited the bus upon returning from a basketball game in the town of Livingston.

“Our detectives are investigating this incident to identify and to appropriately charge those individuals involved,” Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said. “Because high school students are typically juveniles, the names of the suspects will not be released. But those found to have participated in this senseless act of violence will face criminal charges.”

All students involved in the assault have been suspended from school, but there are no reports of any arrests yet.

The victim turned down medical attention.

The video of the assault was widely shared on social media throughout the school, and most students said they were embarrassed by the behavior of their fellow students in the video.

“I spoke to the superintendent, principal, coaches, and team,” Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said.

“The actions of these students will not be tolerated, and they don’t represent the majority of the school. The school and team have many great kids who go on to college and do great things, and we’re proud of them. We support the superintendent and principal and will do whatever we can to make the rest of the year successful,” Baraka added.