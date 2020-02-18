Man with ‘Crime Pays’ Tattoo Arrested After Second Alleged Police Chase

An Indiana man with a “Crime Pays” tattoo etched into his forehead was arrested after reportedly leading cops on what has been his second police chase.

The Terre Haute Police Department said that the man with the tattoo, Donald Murray, 38, was busted on Monday after he led cops on a pursuit through several streets in Indiana, WTWO reported.

WDAF reported that Murray faces multiple charges, including resisting arrest, reckless driving, auto theft, and methamphetamine possession.

The 38-year-old first went viral in December when he was featured on an episode of LivePD.

Police said Murray was able to drive the car into the tree before fleeing the scene on foot. He left behind a passenger who said he did not know the suspect’s name.

He was able to evade the police during the episode, but officers later took him into custody and charged him with resisting law enforcement and criminal recklessness.

Murray was initially held without bail but was released on January 14.