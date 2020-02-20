A man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a child randomly in a McDonald’s restaurant play area Tuesday in El Paso, Texas.

“On Wednesday, El Paso police identified Isaac Dorfman as the suspect they say was caught shortly after the Tuesday attack at a nearby Super Lodge motel,” according to CBS 11.

Surveillance footage recorded the moment when the suspect walked into the restaurant located at 9461 Dyer St. that afternoon and stood near the play area, the El Paso Times reported.

As the girl ran up a slide, Dorfman reportedly grabbed her and was seen “making several forward motion movements towards the child’s torso area” with his right arm.

Dorfman then fled the scene as the girl ran away from the playground, holding her abdomen.

The complaint affidavit said the suspect went toward the nearby motel and entered room number 147. Not long after, El Paso police officers located and arrested him on suspicion of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury.

Following the alleged attack, the girl was taken to El Paso Children’s Hospital where she is currently in stable condition.

Records showed the suspect has been arrested 20 times since 2011 and charged in 13 previous cases since 2014.

“The charges include aggravated robbery, harassment of a public servant, possession of a controlled substance, burglary of habitation and multiple counts of burglary of vehicle,” the Times reported.

In 2014, Dorfman posted a video of himself on his Facebook page and said after attending drug court, he did not want to “continue with my old ways of living,” according to KTSM.

“Sometimes I lay at night thinking of my life, wondering why I was put through all those experiences, why I committed crimes and created so much strife until I realized that was not me. The drugs had taken control of my conscience,” he stated.

Dorfman was booked into the El Paso County Jail on Tuesday, and his bond set at $500,000.