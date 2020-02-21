An Indiana couple allegedly drove a pair of twin teenage boys off a road they were bicycling along with flags in support of President Donald Trump, according to local police.

The Hobart Police Department said it brought charges against the couple — Kyren Gregory Perry-Jones and Cailyn Marie Smith — in connection to July 22 incident following a review videos shared via Snapchat. In a statement, Police Capt. James Gonzales said Perry-Jones and Smith ran the boys off the road and subsequently made threats against them.

Police say the couple shouted, “Y’all scared, just like your president … America is not great,” in the videos. According to the Northwest Indiana Times, authorities say the pair drove through several yards during the chase, shouting, “pull that flag down,” and “y’all best get home”:

Perry-Jones allegedly threatened to beat the boys up for calling 911, court records state.

In the video, Perry-Jones also said that if police questioned him about it, he would just say the boys called him a racial slur. During the encounter, Perry-Jones allegedly drove his car through several yards, chasing them.

One of the boys told detectives Smith snatched their flag while filming the video, so they chased after the car. Only after the boys threatened to call police did the couple drop the flag and intentionally run it over with their vehicle before fleeing the area, records state.

Both Perry-Jones and Smith have been charged with two felony counts of intimidation and criminal recklessness. They were also charged with one count each of theft and criminal mischief, both of which are misdemeanors, the Times reported.