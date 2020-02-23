Police: Body Found Hanging from Tree in NYC’s Central Park

The body of a man was found hanging from a tree in New York City’s Central Park in an apparent suicide early Sunday morning, police said.

New York Police Department (NYPD) officers discovered the body hanging from a tree inside the park at East 74th St. and Fifth Ave. at around 6:30 a.m., the New York Post reported.

Staten Island Live reported that it is unclear how long the man was hanging from the tree.

WPIX reported that the man had been identified by officials as a 50-year-old male.

Police sources told the Post that the man was believed to be homeless and was wearing a black sweatshirt, jeans, and sneakers when his body was found.

“We were taking our normal walk in Central Park and then we saw all these cop cars,” Stacey Feldman, 59, told the Post. “We saw them putting a body bag on [and] then we saw the rope.”

It is unclear who discovered the man’s body first.