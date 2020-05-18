Georgia Man Charged with Public Necrophilia

Bibb County officers arrested Kenny Obyran Whitehead on Sunday morning for having sex in public — with a deceased woman.

Whitehead, 55, was found on the front steps of the The Daybreak Day Resource Center, on the 100 block of Walnut Street at approximately 4:00 a.m. When authorities arrived, he was still in the act of intercourse with an unidentified woman. After police told Whitehead to get dressed, they discovered that the woman was dead.

Emergency services concluded she had been “dead for some time,” according to a statement posted to Facebook by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, but do not presently suspect foul play. They have yet to release her identity, pending notification of her next of kin. Whitehead has been charged with necrophilia, and is currently being held without bond.