VIDEO: NYPD Officer Rushed by Four Men, Onlookers Shout, 'F*ck 12!'

Protesters jump on an NYPD police SUV during a demonstration against the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police on Memorial Day on May 30, 2020 in the Borough of Brooklyn in New York. - Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on …
The Sergeants Benevolent Association (SBA) shared a video on Monday of a New York City Police Department (NYPD) officer being attacked by several men while onlookers — possibly those making the recording — repeatedly shouted, “Fuck 12!”

The video was published during ongoing unrest and lawlessness in parts of New York City, NY, following the death of George Floyd. The NYPD officer is seen being assaulted by several men.

Breitbart News reported on the meanings of “Fuck 12” and “ACAB” — messages shouted and shared through graffiti by Black Lives Matter protesters, rioters, and vandals.

Urbandictionary.com explains the meaning of “Fuck 12”:

Fuck 12 basically means fuck the police, but more specifically it’s means fuck the police drug unit.
“ACAB” is an acronym for “All Cops Are Bastards” and “All Capitalists Are Bastards.”

Fox News Channel’s Bryan Llenas shared two videos on Monday related to unrest in New York City, one capturing part of an arrest in progress and another of an injured NYPD officer.

Human Events’ Ian Miles Cheong shared a video of NYPD cops making an arrest in a looted Apple store.

