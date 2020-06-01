Report: Minnesota Truck Protest Incident ‘Likely an Accident’

A law enforcement official said that the semi-truck caught on camera hurdling towards a group of protesters on I-35W in Minneapolis was likely an accident, according to a report.

Fox News reported that the official who witnessed the incident said the driver of the truck accidentally drove towards the group of protesters, and there was nothing that indicated that he intended to harm someone right away.

The report pointed out that the driver, identified as Bogdan Vechirko by the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, broke no barriers, and the road to the bridge was not closed off as it should have been before the incident.

The driver is said to have been visibly shaken and immediately tried to slow down once he realized people were in his view, according to the report.

State Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell, on the other hand, said during a Monday briefing that the truck avoided a traffic barrier to stay on the road.

The Minnesota State Patrol said in a tweet that the driver’s actions appeared to be deliberate.

Very disturbing actions by a truck driver on I-35W, inciting a crowd of peaceful demonstrators. The truck driver was injured & taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He is under arrest. It doesn’t appear any protesters were hit by the truck. #MACCMN — MnDPS_DPS (@MnDPS_DPS) May 31, 2020

While many protesters surrounded the driver, about a dozen protesters came to his aid and prevented others from directing physical violence at him.

The protesters were demonstrating against the death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man who died after a Minneapolis police officer pinned his neck using his knee for nearly ten minutes.