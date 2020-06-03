Minnesota National Guard Protects Essential Minneapolis Grocery Store

The Minnesota National Guard has been helping out communities impacted by the riots following George Floyd’s death last week in Minneapolis.

KMSP reported that the National Guard was protecting a local grocery store called Cedar Food and Grill at 26th and Cedar Avenue in Minneapolis, two miles away from where the police arrested Floyd.

“We gotta protect what ours… it’s messed up, people burning down stuff. This is only store we got,” said resident Cellus Ellis.

Last week, looters trashed the store, breaking windows and doors. At the time, store management said neighbors saved them by chasing off the suspected looters.

The guardsmen and women held their position, taking the time to talk with neighbors as they came to shop waving at cars that honked and yelled out “thank you.”

“I feel like people see these guys with big guns and think they’re bad people, or they’re not really here to help, or we’re going to get shot by them,” an 18-year-old resident named Talon told the Star Tribune. “But they’re from Minnesota. The National Guard. They’re here to help.”

The Minnesota National Guard recently released a video with one of their guardsmen in front of Cedar Food and Grill.

“I encourage you to peacefully protest and we will make sure that you are safe,” said one of the national guardsmen in a video.