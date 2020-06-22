A suspected hit-and-run driver sped down a freeway with a motorcycle wrapped around his front bumper in Corona, California, on Friday.

“According to California Highway Patrol, the hit-and-run happened on the eastbound lanes of the 91 freeway, just west of the 15 Freeway in Corona, when the driver of the minivan struck the motorcyclist and failed to stop,” CBS Los Angeles reported.

Video footage posted to YouTube showed the silver minivan barreling down the road with the motorcycle stuck to its front.

“I saw a van coming up behind us with sparks flying and then we caught this passing us by,” user Will Ross wrote in the video’s caption.

Moments later, the van moved over to the far right lane then appeared to slow down and exit the highway. Once he exited, the driver reportedly ditched the vehicle and fled on foot.

“We doubled back to see if we could find him but he had run his car into a fence and presumably took off running,” Ross explained.

Later, motorcyclist Chain Arunritthirot recalled that he landed about 200 feet away from the collision in the middle of the freeway when the incident occurred and was at first confused about what happened, according to CBS Los Angeles.

“I was like oh this guy did try to kill me! I feel like it was intentional, like he hunted me down,” he stated, adding that he was not seriously hurt but did feel pain in his arms and legs.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) estimated that Arunritthirot was going 65 miles per hour when the minivan, going 70 miles per hour, struck him.

Saturday, 25-year-old George Valentin admitted to being the driver and was arrested for felony hit-and-run, according to CHP.

He is currently being held at the Robert Presley Detention Center, the CBS report noted.

“CHP said they don’t believe alcohol or drugs to be factors in the case at this time. The incident is still under investigation and CHP is encouraging any other witnesses to call the Accident Investigation Unit at 951-637-8000 with any information,” the article concluded.