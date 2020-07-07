Ex-Friend Claims Ghislaine Maxwell Has Copies of Jeffrey Epstein Sex Tapes

Ghislaine Maxwell, the accused recruiter for the late Jeffrey Epstein, has a secret stockpile of Epstein’s sex tapes that she will use to save herself from federal charges, according to a former friend of hers.

Police arrested Maxwell in New Hampshire last week, and she was transferred on Monday to a Brooklyn, New York, jail to await trial on four counts of sex-trafficking of minors and two counts of perjury for allegedly acting as Epstein’s recruiter, the New York Post reported.

Christopher Mason, a television host and journalist who had known Maxwell since the 1980s, said he was told that Epstein bugged multiple homes with cameras and kept watch on everyone and everything around him.

Mason added that Maxwell had access to the allegedly compromising tapes, saying that she will use the tapes as her get out of jail free card.

“Ghislaine has always been as cunning as they come. She wasn’t going to be with Epstein all those years and not have some insurance,” the ex-friend said.

“The secret stash of sex tapes I believe Ghislaine has squirreled away could end up being her get-out-of-jail card if the authorities are willing to trade. She has copies of everything Epstein had. They could implicate some twisted movers and shakers,” the former friend said. “If Ghislaine goes down, she’s going to take the whole damn lot of them with her.”

Maxwell is accused of luring three underage girls to Epstein’s various properties in New York, London, and New Mexico. She also faces two counts of perjury for allegedly lying during a deposition, but prosecutors have left room for a plea deal to be struck if she is willing to cooperate against unidentified accomplices.

Maxwell is due to appear in court on Friday.