Officers with the High Point, North Carolina, Police Department were swarmed by a “hostile crowd” of 50 people after searching a home during a drug bust, police said.

Police responded to a search of an address on the 1100 block of Campbell Street on Thursday when a “hostile crowd” of about 50 people showed up in front of the residence, WJZY reported.

As officers were trying to leave the property after making some arrests, police say several large disturbances kept them from being able to move.

Police say the mob began blocking the driveway and swarming a squad car to prevent it from leaving.

Officers ultimately used pepper spray to disperse the mob.

During the search, police seized 15.2 grams of marijuana and 85.5 grams of heroin.

Police arrested Terria Nicole Barnes, 31, and Joshua Lee Spears, 26, of High Point. Authorities charged them both with felony trafficking of heroin and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, WHNT reported.

Barnes received a $150,000 secured bond, and Spears received a $200,000 secured bond.