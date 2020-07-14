Family Mourns 1-Year-Old Killed by Gunmen in Brooklyn

The family of a one-year-old killed by a gunman in Brooklyn Sunday night is in mourning and searching for answers.

“You took my son’s life,” Davell Gardner Sr. told Fox News contributor Lawrence Jones. “I can’t get that back. I can’t hold him no more. I can’t hear him calling me ‘daddy’ no more. I can’t kiss him no more. I can’t play with him no more.”

His son, Davell Gardner Jr., was sitting on a small chair at an outdoor cookout when two men stepped out of a dark-colored SUV and allegedly began shooting from across Raymond Bush Park in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn, the New York Daily News reported.

Davell Jr. suffered a shot wound to his stomach and died at the hospital on Monday.

Davell Jr.’s grandmother also shared some words about the “cowards” that murdered her son.

“For the cowards that did this, you should be ashamed of yourself because everybody talks about Black Lives Matter. What about baby lives? What about teenager lives?” she asked. “You took an innocent child from [his] mother and father as well as the grandparents and I don’t think it’s fair.

Mayor Bill de Blasio commented on the shooting on Monday, calling for a moment of silence during a press briefing.

“This is so painful,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a news briefing on Monday, before calling for a minute of silence. “It’s not something we can ever look away from.”

In New York City this past weekend, shooting deaths far outnumbered deaths from the coronavirus.