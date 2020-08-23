Two Men Accused of Stealing ‘Thin Blue Line’ Flag

Two 18-year-old men from Hingham, Massachusetts, are accused of stealing a “thin blue line” flag from someone’s home and posting the act on social media.

The Hingham Police received an anonymous tip about a flag and its flag pole that had been stolen on August 15, WBZ reported.

The tipster also included videos from social media depicting the thieves smashing the pole and placing its remnants in a pool.

Another video showed an 18-year-old defacing a “thin blue line” bumper sticker from a parked car’s window at the Derby Street Shops, police said.

One resident on August 15 reported that her blue line flag and pole had been stolen overnight, Boston 25 News reported. The resident said that a neighbor sent her the same video circulating social media of the two men who allegedly stole and defaced her flag and laughed about it.

Police officers identified both men, but did not arrest them.

But both men were charged.

One of the 18-year-olds faces a charge of larceny under $1,200 and two counts of defacing property. The other 18-year-old faces one count of larceny and one count of defacing property.

Because the men were not arrested, their names were not released. Police instructed them to appear in Hingham District Court at a later date. The “thin blue line” flags and other memorabilia are meant to support all law enforcement.