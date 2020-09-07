U.S. Marshals rescued eight missing children during a five-day rescue operation in Indiana, leading to the arrest of one person on multiple charges, including parental kidnapping.

The rescued children are between six and 17 years old in what the agency has called “Operation Homecoming,” according to a press release from the U.S. Marshals Service’s Southern District of Indiana.

Authorities said the rescued kids are “considered to be some of the most at-risk and challenging recovery cases in the area” and were turned over to he custody of the Indiana Department of Child Services.

The arrested adult was also charged with intimidation and possession of weapons.

Federal authorities worked with groups ranging from the Indianapolis police to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

“The Marshals are committed to assisting state and local agencies with locating and recovering endangered missing children to help prevent their falling victim to crimes of violence and exploitation,” said Dan McClain, U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Indiana.

“The message that we wish to convey to the missing children and their families is that we will use every resource at our disposal to find you,” the statement continued.

The U.S. Marshals have now announced the rescue of 72 children over the past week in three states.

Last week, the U.S. Marshals Service found 39 missing children during “Operation Not Forgotten” in Georgia.

The agency also said last week that it rescued 25 missing children in Ohio during a 20-day mission called “Operation Safety Net.”