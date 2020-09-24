Larynzo Johnson ID’D as Suspect in Shooting of Louisville Officers

Twenty-six-year-old Larynzo Johnson has been identified as the gunman who allegedly shot two Louisville police officers Wednesday night during Breonna Taylor protests.

CNN reports that Johnson “faces two counts of first-degree assault of a police officer and 14 counts of wanton endangerment.”

Suspect held in police shooting last night at Brooke and Broadway – arrest report says Larynzo Johnson “fired multiple shots at officers “ – 2 officers shot recovering at university hospital pic.twitter.com/0FQjjUm1m9 — Connie Leonard (@ConnieLeonard) September 24, 2020

Louisville’s Courier Journal reported that Johnson stands “accused of shooting two LMPD officers about 8:30 p.m” Wednesday night.

The arrest citation for Johnson said he “showed an extreme indifference to the value of human life.”

The two wounded officers were identified as Mjr. Aubrey Gregory and Robinson Desroches, neither of whom sustained life-threatening wounds.

NEW: Here are the two @LMPD officers who were shot last night. On the left – Mjr. Aubrey Gregory, a 21-year vet who Chief Robert Schroeder called the "bedrock" of LMPD's protest response. On the right – Robinson Desroches, who's been on the force since 2019. pic.twitter.com/9gkMpFnXyA — Nicholas Picht (@N_Picht) September 24, 2020

Johnson will be arraigned Friday morning.