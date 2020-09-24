Larynzo Johnson ID’D as Suspect in Shooting of Louisville Officers

Larynzo Johnson
Lousiville Metropolitan Department of Corrections
Twenty-six-year-old Larynzo Johnson has been identified as the gunman who allegedly shot two Louisville police officers Wednesday night during Breonna Taylor protests.

CNN reports that Johnson “faces two counts of first-degree assault of a police officer and 14 counts of wanton endangerment.”

Louisville’s Courier Journal reported that Johnson stands “accused of shooting two LMPD officers about 8:30 p.m” Wednesday night.

The arrest citation for Johnson said he “showed an extreme indifference to the value of human life.”

The two wounded officers were identified as Mjr. Aubrey Gregory and Robinson Desroches, neither of whom sustained life-threatening wounds.

Johnson will be arraigned Friday morning.

