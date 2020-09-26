Police: Couple Arrested After Two Employees Assaulted at Ohio Topgolf

A couple was arrested after two employees were assaulted at an Ohio Topgolf because a customer’s credit card was declined, police said.

Police charged Dekotha Arnold, 20, and Shaquan Foreman Antoin, 25, with one count each of assault and resisting arrest, WJW reported.

Both were booked at the Independence Jail in Independence, Ohio.

Independence Police responded to a call at Topgolf on Rockside Woods Boulevard in Independence shortly before 11 p.m.

The incident occurred after Antoin’s credit card was declined, according to a police report.

The report stated that the couple opened up a bar tab while waiting for a golf stall to open up. When a stall opened up, the couple went to it, but forgot to close their tab, WEWS reported.

An employee processed Antoin’s credit card, but it was declined.

Antoin then paid the balance using $40 cash, and one of the suspects allegedly called the employee a “dumb white b***h.”

The employee told the couple she would have them removed from the premises while another employee asked them to calm down. The man allegedly called the employee “a dumb cracker” and started yelling, saying to go get a manager, the report said.

Police said Arnold then hit the woman several times in the face, and Antoin hit both workers.

A video showed the suspects allegedly brawling with the workers.

Both victims suffered visible injuries, including a chipped tooth and a black eye.

The manager told the police he thought that one server was knocked unconscious when he saw her on the floor.

Others restrained the couple while Arnold hit one worker in the head several times before the police arrived, police said.