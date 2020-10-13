A five-year-old boy threw his toys at intruders during a terrifying home invasion in South Bend, Indiana, to protect his mother.

The invasion, which took place on September 30, was caught on security cameras and the footage quickly went viral, CBS Chicago reported.

“What you seeing was me ironing our clothes, getting our clothes, ready to start our day,” homeowner Tamika Reid told KMOV. “You would hear me saying, ‘what is that!’”

Shots were fired, and four individuals wearing hoodies stormed into the kitchen. At least three of the suspects were armed with guns at the time.

Reed focused on keeping her kids safe when the invaders stormed into the house, but her five-year-old son David did his best to fight back.

“I hit him, and I tried to throw my car at them,” David said.

No injuries were reported, and nothing was taken from the home.

South Bend Police released surveillance footage of the home invasion in the hopes of finding the intruders and preventing another home invasion from happening to another family.

A spokesperson for the police said the boy deserves a gold star for his bravery, but added that no child should ever have to deal with such a situation.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the home invaders or has information on them to call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. People with information related to the case can also call the South Bend Police Department Investigative Bureau at 574-235-9263.