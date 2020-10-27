Video released Tuesday appears to show a suspect dragging his pregnant girlfriend’s dead body from a car and leaving her on the side of a Queen’s expressway.

New York Police Department (NYPD) Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison tweeted the disturbing video clip just before five a.m.

On October 23rd in the confines of the 111th precinct, 29-year-old Vanessa Pierre and her unborn baby were found deceased laying facedown on the sidewalk off of Horace Harding Expressway. pic.twitter.com/OiTW0AMzud — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) October 27, 2020

“On October 23rd in the confines of the 111th precinct, 29-year-old Vanessa Pierre and her unborn baby were found deceased laying facedown on the sidewalk off of Horace Harding Expressway,” he wrote.

The footage shows 29-year-old suspect Goey Charles pulling Pierre’s body out of a car and onto the ground on the expressway near Bell Boulevard in Bayside on Friday morning, according to the New York Post.

Charles is seen getting back in the driver’s seat just before the video ends.

Pierre was found with bruises on her neck and a black eye, according to ABC 7.

“Both the suspect and victim lived on Long Island,” the report said.

The young woman was wearing red pajamas, an orange shirt, one sock, and a white sweatshirt wrapped around her neck, according to police.

“Authorities arrested Charles, of Uniondale, NY, three days later, around 6 p.m. Monday, cops said. He was charged with second-degree murder,” the Post article continued.

Harrison also confirmed the arrest in a subsequent tweet on Tuesday, writing, “Earlier this morning, Goey Charles was apprehended and arrested for the heinous act of killing Vanessa.”

A spokesperson for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner told Fox News the victim’s cause of death was “determined to be asphyxia due to compression of the neck.”

Following Charles’ arrest, Harrison thanked the NYPD 111th Precinct Detective Squad, the Regional Fugitive Task Force, and the NYPD Queens North Homicide for their investigative work and the Nassau County Police Department for its help in apprehending him.