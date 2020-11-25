Police: Man Fatally Stabbed, Woman Wounded in Bronx Attack

A 38-year-old man was fatally stabbed, and a 41-year-old woman was wounded in a stabbing attack in the Bronx Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Both victims were found on East 149th Street at about 4:30 p.m., the New York Post reported.

WABC reported the man suffered multiple stab wounds to his torso while the woman suffered a laceration to her forearm.

Both victims were transported to Lincoln Hospital, where doctors declared the man dead. The woman is listed as being in stable condition, authorities said.

The New York Daily News reported the suspect was arguing with one of the victims for just over a minute in an SUV before stabbing the driver.

When the passenger door opened, the suspect ran around the vehicle before jumping inside, hanging onto the vehicle as it drove forward.

It is unclear which of the victims was driving the car when the incident took place.

Surveillance footage from a local store showed the man sitting and lying on the sidewalk before first responders arrived.

Authorities have not yet identified the man or the woman, nor have they identified a possible motive for the attack.