Police: Stranger Slashes 10-Year-Old in the Face After He Answers Door

A stranger looking for a ten-year-old boy’s father slashed the boy in the face Sunday afternoon after he answered the door to his apartment, police said.

The suspect remains on the loose after allegedly slashing the boy when he opened the door to his Upper West Side apartment in Manhattan, the New York Post reported.

The boy was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital for treatment.

Investigators say the boy answered a knock at the door Sunday around 2:30 p.m. and told the suspect his father was not home.

The dreadlocked suspect allegedly slashed the boy before fleeing the scene, the New York Daily News reported.

Police are still searching for the suspect, and are urging anyone with information to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or submit tips to the CrimeStoppers website or tweet at @NYPDTips.