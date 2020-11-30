Woman Charged with Murdering Husband Allegedly Stabbed Self to Fake Self-Defense

An Alabama woman charged with murdering her husband last year allegedly stabbed herself in the vagina to fake self-defense, prosecutors say.

Police arrested Linda Doyle, 66, on Tuesday after a grand jury returned an indictment against her following a year-long investigation into the case, the Foley Police Department said in a news release.

Doyle claims she fatally shot her husband out of self-defense because he attacked her while they argued over “sexual demands,” WKRG reported.

“She was attacked, stabbed multiple times in the vagina with a butcher knife, managed to get out of bed, retrieve a pistol that was in the home for self-defense, and then managed to shoot and kill her assailant, which was her husband,” defense attorney John Furman reportedly said.

Prosecutors disagreed, saying Doyle stabbed herself in an attempt to avoid getting caught.

“Based on the evidence that has been recovered at this time, we don’t believe that Mr. Doyle inflicted those,” said Patrick Doggett, an assistant district attorney prosecuting the case, according to WKRG.

The killing took place in Foley, a town 40 miles away from Mobile, in July 2019, the New York Daily News reported.

Doyle was released on bond on Wednesday. She is due back in court on January 15.