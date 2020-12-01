Philadelphia police are searching for five teenage suspects who knocked a woman unconscious and stole her car in North Philadelphia.

The incident took place on Wednesday, November 25, at approximately 4:30 p.m. on the 1700 block of Wylie Street, WTXF reported.

The 40-year-old woman was approaching her vehicle’s driver’s seat when five teenage boys punched her in the head from behind, knocking her unconscious, police said.

One of the suspects then broke into the woman’s 2007 Honda Fit and headed southbound on Wylie Street. The other four suspects fled on foot, heading northbound on Wylie Street.

The woman suffered a broken nose and a concussion and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, CBS Philly reported.

Police have described the suspects as five teenage black males wearing hoods on their heads and masks on their faces.

Police are urging anyone with information about the suspects or the incident to contact them.