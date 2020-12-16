Florida deputies released a video Tuesday showing a woman tossing a dog off a second-floor balcony at a Daytona Beach residence.

Warning: Viewer discretion is advised for this video.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said officers had responded to a call at a motel around noon Monday after 35-year-old Allison Murphy allegedly attacked a maid and threatened to jump from the Motel 6’s second floor, WKMG reported.

Murphy initially refused to answer her door but eventually opened the door with a German shepherd.

A body camera video showed Murphy pick up the German shepherd and throw it over the balcony railing.

Deputies say the dog, named “Miracle,” landed on her feet with minimal injury. An X-ray revealed that the animal had a sewing needle embedded in her thigh but was otherwise okay, WFLA reported.

The dog is now being cared for by Volusia County Animal Services and underwent a procedure to remove the sewing needle. Deputies say a petition for custody over Miracle will be scheduled in the court system in the coming weeks.

Murphy was then arrested on felony counts of animal cruelty and resisting an officer without violence. She remains jailed in Volusia County and refused to see a judge in her first court appearance.

The judge has since ordered Murphy to be held without bond until she undergoes a mental evaluation.