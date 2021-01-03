San Francisco District Attorney Didn’t Jail Parolee Despite Multiple Arrests

The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office repeatedly declined to jail a parolee for multiple arrests before he allegedly killed two pedestrians in a hit-and-run on New Year’s Eve.

Troy McAlister, 45, was released from state prison for robbery in April and was not charged with additional crimes by the district attorney’s office after being arrested for alleged car theft in November and December, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

District Attorney Chesa Boudin said her office did not file additional charges in those cases, instead referring those cases to state parole agents, who can imprison those who violate the terms of their release.

“We referred these cases to parole because we believed there was a greater likelihood of him being held accountable and having the kind of intervention that would protect the public and break this cycle of recidivism,” Boudin said.

Boudin later said it was “clearly a mistake to think parole supervision would be adequate.”

McAlister was allegedly speeding down Mission Street on New Year’s Eve around 4:00 p.m. when he ran a red light and fatally struck two pedestrians.

After the crash, McAlister allegedly fled on foot to a nearby building. With the help of a witness, police were able to track McAlister down within minutes and arrest him.

NBC Bay Area reported that McAlister was eventually booked in the San Francisco County Jail for the New Year’s Eve hit-and-run on the following charges:

voluntary manslaughter

hit and run

driving a stolen vehicle

DUI

DUI causing injury

burglary

possession of stolen property

possession of methamphetamines

possession of methamphetamines for sales

convicted felon in possession of a firearm

possession of a large capacity firearm magazine

speeding

running a red light

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second victim died shortly after being transported to San Francisco General Hospital.

The medical examiner identified the victims as Elizabeth Platt, 60, and Hanako Abe, 27, who moved to San Francisco to work for a real estate company.

“The whole family has a heart that is torn by sadness,” Abe’s mother, Hiroko Abe, told KPIX. “You couldn’t find such a beloved daughter all over the world. She was our pride.”