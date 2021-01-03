Three Texas Deputies Shot, 1 Woman Killed in Nightclub Fight

HOUSTON, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office reports that three deputies were shot and one civilian woman was killed after a fight broke out in a Houston-area nightclub. The three deputies were off duty working a security job at the time of the shooting.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted the news that a gunman shot and injured three of his deputies. A civilian woman also sustained a fatal gunshot wound during the fight that broke out shortly after 2 a.m. in the parking lot of Set Nightclub.

All three deputies are expected to survive their injuries. We appreciate the outpouring of support. #HouNews https://t.co/52hddYZTPF — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 3, 2021

Click2Houston reports one deputy sustained a wound to the abdomen, the other two were shot in the foot, leg, and hand. “All three deputies are expected to survive their injuries — including one deputy who underwent surgery,” the local NBC affiliate stated.

KTRK ABC13 identified the deputy shot in the abdomen as the female.

Sheriff Gonzalez said the three deputies who were shot were “fairly seasoned deputies” — two men and one woman. Two had approximately 11 years of service and the third had around five, the sheriff said.

“A tragic night but it could’ve been a lot worse,” Gonzalez said. “We’re just going to be out here lifting them up. We’re strong, we’re together and we’re going to pull through this. We’re going to make sure that both our agencies continue to work together in full support of the families. That’s the most important thing. And obviously, condolences as well to the young adult, the 40-year-old that was pronounced earlier during this incident as well.”

The civilian woman who later died at a local hospital is described as a Hispanic woman approximately 40-years-old. Officials did not disclose her identity.

The fight leading to the shooting began at 2:20 a.m. in the parking lot of Set Nightclub. The nightclub is located just outside the downtown business district in an area known as Midtown.

Officials described the shooter as a man in his 20s. He entered a Sugar Land hospital (about 20 miles southwest of the shooting) seeking treatment for a gunshot wound, KTRK reported. Police took him into custody shortly thereafter.

Officials did not disclose how the alleged gunman sustained the gunshot wound or who shot the bystander who died.

“I’ve been happy to be able to talk to all families of the deputies involved,” Gonzalez said during a press conference. “Two of them, I’ve talked to directly, and they’re in fairly good spirits. Their families are relieved, scared obviously but relieved.”