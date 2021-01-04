79-Year-Old Man Dead, 4-Year-Old Girl Injured in NYC Knife Attack

A 79-year-old man was killed, with a four-year-old girl and one other person injured, in a New York City knife attack reportedly carried out by a family member, according to the New York Police Department (NYPD).

Officers responded to a reported assault around 6:20 p.m. Sunday in a home in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn, the Associated Press reported.

Police found a 79-year-old man with a fatal stab wound to the abdomen, a 49-year-old with a laceration to his hand, and a four-year-old girl who had been slashed in the hip, News 12 Bronx reported.

Doctors pronounced the 79-year-old dead at Interfaith Hospital while the 49-year-old was in stable condition at Kings County Hospital and is expected to make a full recovery. The child remains in stable condition at Woodhull Hospital.

Police took a 22-year-old man into custody, with charges against him pending. NBC 4 New York reported the 79-year-old man who died was the 22-year-old’s grandfather. The other two victims are believed to be related to the suspect.

The outlet amNY reported that law enforcement sources believe the knife attack stemmed from a verbal dispute.