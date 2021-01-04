Report: Raiders’ Josh Jacobs Booked for DUI After Crash

Sometimes, what allegedly happens in Vegas, does not stay in Vegas. Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was reportedly arrested Monday morning for driving under the influence following a single-vehicle crash.

The incident allegedly happened at 4:40 am in Las Vegas, roughly twelve hours after Jacobs scored the winning touchdown over rival Denver in the Raiders season finale.

“According to the report, Jacobs was taken to a hospital for minor injuries from the crash before he was booked for the DUI,” Pro Football Talk reports.

However, according to a statement issued by Jacobs’ attorneys, their client was not impaired and would plead not guilty if charged.

Per Las Vegas PD, #Raiders RB Josh Jacobs was booked on allegations of a DUI at 4:42 am following a single-car collision. His attorneys released a statement saying he will plead not guilty if he is ever charged. pic.twitter.com/6u6vSzwmgz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 4, 2021

Jacobs had a solid season for Vegas. Over the course of the season, he amassed 1,303 yards from scrimmage with 19 touchdowns.