Former Kentucky Substitute Teacher Accused of Raping Eighth Grade Student

A former Kentucky substitute teacher is accused of raping an eighth-grade student she once tutored, according to an arrest report.

Georgetown police arrested Alexandria Allen, 25, a one-time substitute teacher at Royal Spring Elementary School, and charged her with three counts of third-degree rape, WLEX reported.

An arrest report obtained by WLEX alleged that Allen was in contact with the 15-year-old while she was in a position of public trust.

Police say the boy no longer attends the school.

The warrant stated the alleged rapes took place at three locations from March to October, with one of those locations being the Hilton Garden Inn in Georgetown.

The teen’s mother reported the teacher to the police in October after discovering nude photos and videos of her son and Allen on her son’s cellphone.

The mother told the police at the time the woman was her son’s tutor.

“I was disgusted because you’re supposed to be helping him and she wasn’t helping him at all,” the woman told WLEX in October.

Allen pleaded not guilty through her attorney Tuesday while waiving her formal arraignment.

A judge reduced Allen’s bail to $2,500 and ordered her not to contact the boy. She is expected to appear back in court for a preliminary hearing on February 2.

The school district also released a statement confirming that Allen is no longer teaching in the Scott County School system.

“Ms. Allen is prohibited from working in Scott County Schools,” the school said in a statement. “She was hired as a substitute teacher in January of 2020.”

This is not the only instance where tutoring turned into alleged sexual misconduct. In 2017, a 75-year-old substitute teacher in Texas was arrested and charged for allegedly sexually abusing the 11-year-old girl he tutored.