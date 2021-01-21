VIDEO: Four Muggers Attack NYC Man, Steal His Wallet

Four muggers allegedly attacked a New York City man and stole his wallet, according to footage released by the New York City Police Department (NYPD).

The 40-year-old victim was in the Bronx near the borough’s Allerton neighborhood around 9:10 p.m. on January 14 when the group of men approached him before the alleged attack, the New York Post reported Thursday.

Police video obtained by the Post showed the suspects repeatedly punching and kicking the man on the ground.

The attackers then allegedly grabbed his wallet, which contained credit cards and an iPhone, before fleeing southbound on Wallace Avenue.

Medics transported the victim to Montefiore Medical Center, where he received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries to his torso and face.

Police say one of the suspects had a heavy build and was last seen wearing black sneakers, red Nike sweatpants, a red baseball hat, and a red hooded sweatshirt.

The second suspect, whom the police say had a medium build, was last seen wearing white sneakers, gray sweatpants, and a dark-colored jacket with the letter “B” imprinted on the side.

The third suspect also had a medium build and was last seen wearing a black jacket and black sweatpants with a Champion insignia on the pant legs, police said.

The fourth man believed to be involved in the attacks had a slim build and was last seen wearing a black sweatsuit, police said.

This is not the only mugging to take place in New York City over the past week.

The day before the Bronx mugging, several muggers allegedly punched their 29-year-old victim so hard that they fractured his jaw. The attack also took place in broad daylight.