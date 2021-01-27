Former NFL player Chad Wheeler has blamed the domestic violence incident he was alleged to have committed over the weekend on a “manic episode.”

The former Seahawk released a statement saying that he is “deeply sorry” and “truly ashamed” on Wednesday afternoon.

“Events happened over the weekend that transpired from a manic episode,” Wheeler wrote on Twitter … “I am deeply sorry for the pain and suffering that I have caused to [the victim] and her family.

“I apologize profusely for the turmoil that I have caused to my family, teammates, fans and those closest to me,” Wheeler continued. “The most important thing right now is that [the victim] gets the care she needs and I get help. Both are happening.”

Wheeler announced that he is stepping away from football.”It is time for me to walk away from football and get the help I need to never again pose a threat to another. I cannot express my sorrow or remorse enough. I am truly ashamed.”

The Seahawks released Wheeler on Wednesday afternoon.