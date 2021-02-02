A Louisiana man is accused of raping his niece then hiring hitmen to kill her so she could not testify in court. Now, the alleged hitmen are accused of killing the wrong people.

“The two women who were shot to death apparently died trying to protect the real victim and fight off the killers,” KFOR reported Monday.

The incident happened on January 13 at a home in Montegut in the Terrebonne Parish.

“According to Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Timothy Soginet [Soignet], Breaux [Beaux] Cormier of Kaplan has been arrested for third-degree rape of a family member, and, as a registered sex offender, likely faces a substantial sentence if convicted,” the outlet said.

The sheriff’s office detailed the events in a press release Monday:

Sheriff Soignet advised that on January 13, 2021 Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to 103 Montegut St where they found two deceased females suffering from gun shot wounds. The two females were identified as Brittany Cormier (34 years of age residing in Montegut, LA) and Hope Nettleton (37 years of age residing in Montegut, LA). … Through the investigation, it was learned that the rape arrest resulted in Beaux Cormier (35 years of age residing in Kaplan, LA) soliciting the assistance of his friends, Andrew Eskine (25 years of age residing in CARENCRO, LA) and Dalvin Wilson (22 years of age residing in Eunice, LA) to murder the victim of the Rape. It was at this time, Dalvin and Andrew were both financial compensated to carry out the murder.

The day of the incident, Eskine was out of town working, but reportedly facilitated the vehicle and plan to carry out the alleged murders, the post continued.

“Sheriff Soignet advised that Brittany Cormier was murdered as a result of telling the shooter she was in fact the Rape victim, likely saving the life of the actual Rape victim,” the agency said, adding that Nettleton attempted to fight the gunman, but was fatally shot.

The three men are facing charges in the killings and each is being held on a $2 million bond.

Soignet asked anyone with information regarding the homicide to contact the sheriff’s office at (985) 876-2500 or call the Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 800-743-7433.