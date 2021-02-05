Snow Shoveling Dispute Escalated into Murder-Suicide, Police Say

Video footage captured the tense moments between a Pennsylvania man and his neighbors, who were shoveling snow outside their home, that authorities say turned into a murder-suicide.

The clip shows the married couple shouting obscenities at the man moments before he takes a gun and shoots them in the street Monday in Plains Township, the New York Post reported.

“Police said Jeffrey Spaide, 47, shot dead his neighbors, James Goy, 50, and his wife, Lisa, 48, after arguing about shoveling snow onto each other’s property,” the article read.

Goy threatened Spaide and when he cocked his fist, Spaide went into his house and came back outside with a pistol, Prosecutors said.

As NBC News reported:

While the Goys acknowledged he had a gun, prosecutors said they continued to shout names at him from the middle of the street. Spaide opened fire and shot the Goys before returning to his home to get another gun to deal the killing blow, according to prosecutors. After killing his neighbors, Spaide went back inside his home where he shot himself as police pulled up to the scene, prosecutors said.

Additional surveillance video reportedly showed that Spaide and the Goys were involved in disputes prior to the deadly encounter, the NBC report stated.

“Complete and utter shock, because this doesn’t happen in Plains, never did. So, a different story I guess, anymore,” a neighbor who called 911 told reporters at the scene.

Resident Tyler Fisch said seeing police in the area for such an incident was “pretty scary.”

“You know right next door to us, so coming home to this, it’s an odd feeling for this place,” he commented, adding, “It’s really quiet. Not much goes on here. There’s not much traffic.”

The Goys left behind a teenage son with autism who will be cared for by his grandparents, according to Patch.com.