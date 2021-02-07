VIDEO: 91-Year-Old Man Shoved to the Ground in Oakland

A 91-year-old man was shoved to the ground in Oakland, California’s, Chinatown, causing him to be hospitalized for his injuries, according to a video.

The video showed the suspect approaching the elderly man from behind before shoving him onto the sidewalk and fleeing the scene.

In yet another violent series of attacks in Chinatown, he shoved this 91yo man to the ground at 8th & Harrison, then pushed a 60yo man & 55yo woman from behind to the ground, per @oaklandpoliceca. Recognize him? pic.twitter.com/QMALoNllUI — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) February 5, 2021

The victim was hospitalized for his injuries, but there is no update on his current condition.

Police said the suspect also approached a 60-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman, shoving them both from behind on the same block.

The woman was knocked unconscious, and the man was also injured. Both victims were hospitalized, KTVU reported.

The suspect was last seen fleeing by foot headed westbound on 9th Street.

The Oakland Police Department described the suspect as a black male, 20 to 30 years old, weighing 140 pounds, and 5’6″ to 5’10” inches tall.

He was last seen wearing a light blue mask, a black hooded jacket, tan pants, and gray tennis shoes.

Oakland resident Jacob Azevedo took matters into his own hands in terms of supporting Oakland’s elderly population by creating a GoFundMe account to raise money to buy personal alarms for the elderly in need. As of Sunday, he raised $12,660.

He also volunteered to accompany neighbors out conducting errands in areas with lots of crime, KGO reported.

The investigation is ongoing.