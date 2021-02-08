3 Underground Parties, Hundreds of People Busted over Weekend in NYC

Authorities busted three underground parties this weekend in New York City for violating coronavirus pandemic rules, such as not socially distancing or wearing masks, the New York City Sheriff announced.

More than 200 people attended a party at a Brooklyn club with a sign on the door saying, “Members Only” early Sunday morning. Manager Geradino Luis Abdiel, as well as two club promoters, face several violations.

02/7/21 @ 0325 HRS: Deputy Sheriffs shut down illegal bottle club @ 283 Liberty Ave, Brooklyn, NY 230+ people, violation of emergency orders, no liquor license, health code violations, 3 employees charged including weapons charges of brass knuckles & illegal knife. pic.twitter.com/5RLGrDk739 — NYC SHERIFF (@NYCSHERIFF) February 7, 2021

The New York Daily News reported that one of the charges Abdiel faces is a weapons charge for allegedly carrying a knife and brass knuckles.

AM New York reported that the two promoters, Fernanda Sales and Han Kyung, were taken into custody and charged with violating emergency orders and failing to protect public health.

The organizers at the bash also did not have a liquor license, according to the sheriff’s office.

In Maspeth, Queens, authorities broke up a party of about 165 people around 2:00 a.m. inside a brick building where there was only one way in and out of the building, Fox 5 New York reported.

A bouncer at the Queens party was fined $1,000.

About 45 minutes later, more than 200 partygoers were found on the first floor and in the basement of a building in the Brownsville neighborhood of Brooklyn. Authorities found the revelers drinking in the venue, but the venue did not have a liquor license.

A DJ, bouncer, and photographer were cited and issued desk appearance tickets.