Poll: 71% Believe Antifa Is ‘Domestic Terrorist Group’

A Harvard-Harris poll, which surveyed 1,778 registered voters from February 23-35, 2021, found 71 percent of respondents believe ANTIFA is a “domestic terrorist group.”

Do you think Antifa is a domestic terrorist group? 71% yes, they’re a terrorist group

29% no, no they’re not — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) March 2, 2021

When the poll asked which is more concerning, the violence in American cities during the summer or the riots at the Capitol on January 6th? The violence in the cities won the majority with 55 percent.

The poll followed up with another question:

Do you think that the events at the U.S. Capitol are being used by politicians to suppress legitimate political movements or do you think there is no such suppression of legitimate movements? Sixty-two Percent said yes. Thirty-six percent said no.

According to the poll, President Joe Biden’s least popular executive orders are:

Requiring schools to let biological boys play girls sports (45 percent/55 percent) Reducing deportations for illegal aliens who have committed a crime (45 percent/55 percent) Cancelling the Keystone Pipeline (47 percent/53 percent) Reducing immigration enforcement (49 percent/51 percent)

The poll questioned how many think people who cross the border from Mexico illegally should be turned back to Mexico or released into the U.S. with a court date?

Sixty-seven percent said they should be turned back to Mexico, and 33 percent said they should be released into the U.S. with a court date.

The poll also included the question, “do you think that any holes in the border wall with Mexico should be patched or should be left open?”

Seventy-three percent of the people surveyed said patched, and 27 percent said left open.